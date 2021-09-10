Facebook launches smart glasses to rival Snap Inc. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Facebook launches smart glasses to rival Snap Inc

American social media giant, Facebook Inc., has launched new smart glasses, a development that will see the company compete with American camera company Snap Inc, which has been producing smart glasses since 2016.

The launch brings Facebook a step towards its aim of offering true augmented-reality spectacles.

According to the American company, the new product was developed in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA).

The smart device will allow wearers listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app.

Away from investments in areas of social media, the smart glasses venture becomes another major offering around hardware such as Facebook’s Oculus VR headsets.

Before the Facebook launch, other companies with various version of smart glasses include Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Apple Inc.

Tech Trivia: What does acronym FOSS stand for?

A. Free and Open-Source Software

B. Full Option Sensor System

C. Follow-On Support Service

D. Fiber Optics Science System

2. AYuTe Africa unveils winners of $1.5m cash prize challenge

AYuTe Africa has unveiled both Nigerian and Kenyan startups as winners of its inaugural challenge.

The startups secured a combine US$1.5 million in grant funding to help fund rapid expansion plans.

The AYuTe Africa Challenge is managed by Heifer International.

Announcing the winners of its inaugural edition at the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit, the winners, known as the 2021 AYuTe Africa Champions, were chosen from an impressive field of young agri-tech innovators from across the continent.

The Kenyan startup is Hello Tractor, which provides technology that allows farmers connect with local tractor owners on its marketplace and book a machine for as long as they need it.

The Nigerian startup, however, is ColdHubs, which owns and operates dozens of compact, walk-in, solar-powered coolers at rural produce markets in central Nigeria.

3. Ghana’s Redbird launches rewards programme after new raiser

Ghanaian healthtech startup, Redbird, has launched a new rewards programme after banking US$1.5 million in funding in March.

The startup develops and manages pharmacy-focused testing and electronic healthcare management system.

Redbird was launched in 2018, to provide patients with easy access to their digital health records via five-minute tests available at community pharmacies.

Today, Redbird’s pharmacy platform is currently available at over 350 community pharmacies, and offers 10 rapid tests.

According to local sources, results are saved to a user’s personal Redbird health record, which can be accessed by the patients via their app or at any partner pharmacy.

Tech Trivia Answer: A

“Free and open-source software” (FOSS) is an umbrella term for software that is simultaneously considered both free software and open-source software.

