Millions affected as Facebook, Instagram suffer major outage

The American multinational technology conglomerate, Meta, has suffered a major outage with Facebook and Instagram apps reportedly experiencing downtime.

Many users in Nigeria have reported their inability to access their accounts with various error prompts upon repeated attempts.

The problem is also reported across the world with millions experiencing difficulties in the bid to access their accounts on the platforms.

This was first observed at about 4:00 p.m. when many users observed the systematic log-out of their Facebook accounts.

While Facebook users reported persistent logouts, Instagram users noted that they faced difficulties refreshing their feeds.

This outage followed similar incidents that plagued major social media platforms in recent years.

In 2019, a similar outage impacted Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp simultaneously, raising concerns about the vulnerability of interconnected social media services.

Although Meta is yet to release an official statement on the cause of the outage, industry experts suggest that technical glitches or server issues could be potential factors contributing to this widespread disruption.

The incident comes at a time when social media platforms play an integral role in global communication, with millions relying on these services for personal and professional connections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now