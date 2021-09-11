TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

On the tech scene this week, we featured stories on fund raisers, venture expansion and updates on various opportunity windows such as the unveiling of participants for Endeavour ScaleUp programme.

On expansion, we tracked the story of Nigeria’s Autochek intent to expand into Kenya and Uganda.

Leading the fund raiser table is Nigeria’s Prospa, closing a $3.8m pre-seed to accelerate growth.

AYuTe Africa’s inaugural challenge

During the week, AYuTe Africa unveiled both Nigerian and Kenyan startups as winners of its inaugural challenge.

The winners of the inaugural edition were unveiled at the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit.

The organising committee noted that the winners, known as the 2021 AYuTe Africa Champions, were chosen from an impressive field of young agri-tech innovators from across the continent.

From Kenya, the winning startup is Hello Tractor, while the Nigerian startup is ColdHubs, a startup operating dozens of compact, walk-in, solar-powered coolers at rural produce markets in central Nigeria.

Prospa’s big raise

Also, Prospa, a Nigerian fintech startup, closed a US$3.8 million pre-seed funding round during the week.

According to the startup, the fund is expected to help the startup accelerate customer acquisition, team expansion and further develop its product suite.

At inception, the startup was founded to provide banking and software services for micro-businesses.

Autochek expansion

One other story we tracked is the AutoChek’s expansion where it’s announced thrusting its foot into Kenya and Uganda.

We learnt that the expansion was made possible with the acquisition of Cheki platforms for each of those countries from ROAM Africa.

This comes as Autochek continues to aim towards building digital solutions that will enhance and enable a seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa, starting with Nigeria and Ghana.

Endeavor’s ScaleUp programme

Meanwhile, Endeavor Nigeria unveiled shortlisted startups to participate in its new ten-week Endeavour ScaleUp programme.

The programme aims to support the country’s high-impact business leaders.

Going by the list, two entrepreneurs come from Releaf, three from BFREE, and one each from Bankly and wallets.africa.

Enugu to host 6th StartupSouth conference

The hosting of the 6th StartupSouth conference by Enugu also made headline this week.

The event is the biggest startup and innovation-focused event in the South-South/South-East of Nigeria.

Before now, the event attracts founders, investors, public officials and top technology brands from across the region and beyond.

Ustacky and its digital degree vision

Nigeria’s Ustacky launched a platform to offer digital micro-degrees. The platform will teach Africans industry-relevant IT skills.

The development comes as the startup seeks to provide registered students with micro-degrees at an affordable price to make them job-ready.

Currently, the startup delivers training in programming through its website and mobile app using high-quality instructor-led video courses taught by seasoned instructors.

