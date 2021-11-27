TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Treepz, Omnibiz, Busha, Sabi, OnePipe, and Bolt. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Lagos-based fintech startup, OnePipe, raised a US$3.5 million seed funding round while Nigerian B2B marketplace Sabi secures $6m bridge round.

Also, Omnibiz, a Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform, launched a new buy-now, pay-later product.

Let’s get into details.

Nigeria’s fintech startup, OnePipe, stunned the Nigerian tech community, closing $3.5m seed round.

Our correspondent covered the raiser where he revealed that the investment comes as the firm seeks to double down on its embedded finance strategy.

We discovered that the startup was founded in August 2019 as a venture aggregating APIs from banks and fintechs into a standardised gateway.

In similar fashion, Nigerian B2B marketplace, Sabi, secured a $6m bridge round.

Tech Correspondent Ridwan Adelaja highlighted that the startup clinched the investment to support its continued fast-paced growth in Nigeria and beyond.

Founded in 2020 after spinning out of energy startup Rensource, Sabi seeks to optimise Africa’s informal trade sector by bringing merchants and resellers into its network with curated business tools and services.

Also, during the week, we covered the news on Bolt’s new partnership deal.

The tech team reported that the leading ride-hailing platform, which is of European origin, partnered with Metro Africa Express (MAX).

Described as one of Bolt vehicle financing program in Nigeria, Bolt claimed that the new partnership rides on its commitment to enabling ride-hailing drivers to own vehicles with low equity repayment, support and improve earnings.

On taking crypto development in Nigeria a notch higher, Nigeria’s crypto startup, Busha, an impressive $4.2m seed round.

According to the report filed in by our correspondent, the new investment will see to Busha’s product scaling across Africa.

Like OnePipe, Busha was founded in 2019. The crypto platform allows users to buy, sell, and manage their cryptocurrency portfolios from its easy to use mobile app.

Quite remarkably, Nigeria’s Omnibiz, launched a new buy-now pay-later product.

We explained that the launch followed the launch of a new book-keeping application that is hoped to ease accounting procedure for SME players.

Since its inception in 2019, the venture connects manufacturers and distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to retailers.

Finally, Treepz closed a $2.8m seed round and further expanded to Uganda.

Treepz is the Nigerian shared mobility startup that recently rebranded from Plentywaka to Treepz.

Securing a US$2.8 million seed round, the 2019-founded startup operates as a digital platform allowing passengers to book daily rides along fixed routes.

