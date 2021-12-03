Clubhouse introduces Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba amid Twitter Spaces rivalry

Amid competition from Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse, an audio-chatroom platform, has introduced Nigerian languages to its communication options to edge its rival.

Clubhouse, which is founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, gained its popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, and this improved its adoption among social media users.

But since Twitter created Spaces, Clubhouse’s penetration has been limited. Intense competition has now compelled the firm to expand its features to accommodate Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages.

This will enable Nigerian users experience prompts, alerts, descriptions, subjects and more in Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, against the built-in custom English language that comes with Clubhouse app.

Aside from Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, ten other languages were added. Other locialisation includes Portuguese, German, Japanese, Kannada, French, Korean, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Spanish, Malayalam, and more.

Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse had previously limited their availability to iPhone users, but as demand surged, Android users were also swept into the bracket.

But while Clubhouse can only be accessed through Apple store and Google Playstore, Spaces is one of the features available to Twitter users, giving the latter an advantage among social media users.

Clubhouse has over 10 million weekly users since its launch in March 2020, while Spaces was introduced in May 2021.

