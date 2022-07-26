News
NLC solidarity rallies for ASUU gather steam across Nigeria (Photos)
The solidarity rallies organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is gathering momentum across the country.
In most state capitals, members of the NLC converged as early as 6:00 a.m. where they marched to their various government houses and handed letters and memoranda to the governors or their representatives.
In Lagos, the NLC members drawn from different sectors gathered at the state office in Yaba from where they proceeded on a march to the Government House in Alausa.
Read also: ASUU: NUBIFIE, NUJ, three other affiliate unions mobilise members to join NLC protest
Over 50 affiliates of the NLC participated in the Lagos arm of the protest and carried placards with various inscriptions with them.
Some of the placards had inscriptions like “Stop importation of petrol, refine the refineries,” “Nigeria at 60 years of independence, more hunger in the land,” and “Reduce the cost of governance now, save the masses from poverty and hunger.”
At Alausa, various leaders of the labour union took turns to address government officials and gave reasons for the rally.
The speakers include the state NLC Chairperson, Funmi Sessi and the ASUU Coordinator, Lagos Zone, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, who blamed the non-challant attitude of the Federal Government to the demands of ASUU for the long drawn strike.
