ASUU: NUBIFIE, NUJ, three other affiliate unions mobilise members to join NLC protest
The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) and four other unions on Monday directed their members to join the two-day nationwide protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the prolonged strike by the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU).
The other unions are the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, National Union of Air Transport Employees and Nigeria Union of Journalists.
In a separate statement issued by the affiliate unions, they directed their members to participate actively in the rally slated for Tuesday and Wednesday across the country.
The NLC had on June 30 directed all its affiliate members to join the protest in order to get the Federal Government to resolve the dispute with ASUU.
Falana explains legality of proposed NLC/ASUU solidarity strike against govt's opposition
The varsity lecturers embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s refusal to honour agreement signed by both parties.
The union had since extended the strike at least three times since it commenced more than five months ago.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had last week kicked against the planned, saying the government has no problem with NLC.
He dismissed the planned protest as illegal.
