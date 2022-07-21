Lai Mohammed questions proposed NLC solidarity protest, alleges politicisation of ASUU strike

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, raised posers over a planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in support of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The NLC had stated that it would stage a nationwide rally, on July 26 and 27, to pressure the government into ending the over five-month-old strike by university teachers.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, drew attention to the alleged political undertone when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

This was shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting for the week at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He insisted that despite owning the Labour Party, the NLC had no right to organise other unions against the current administration.

The Minister claimed that the planned solidarity strike was illegal because the NLC has no disagreements with the federal government.

Mohammed, during his presentation to State House Correspondents. pointed out that performing such actions in favour of an affiliate union would amount to an attempt to spark disorder in the nation.

The Minister added that the Congress should entirely distance itself from politics since what it was seeking to accomplish was about interests.

He said, “I think we should also start to interrogate what labour is doing. The NLC is not a political party. The NLC can go on strike or protest if the rights of NLC members are involved. What the NLC is planning in the next two days is about interest.

“There’s no dispute whatsoever between NLC as a body with the federal government. Well yes, that’s a dispute between some members of NLC, ASUU whatever and the federal government, which is being looked into. And NLC itself is a party to the committee that is looking into the solution. So calling out people on street protests you begin to wonder, what is the motive of NLC in this matter?

“But you see here, we do not interrogate what NLC is doing. NLC by its own laws, cannot even give out pamphlets. And NLC is supposed to be completely insulated from politics. Now, if you declare a dispute with us, yes you can go on strike. Even that one would depend on whether certain steps have been taken or not. But this particular NLC, you know, asking and mobilising people to come out on strike on July 26 and 27, is clearly on nothing.”

