Closure of Abuja college, ASUU strike manifestation of bad governance — Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the closure of Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja, over insecurity in the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had on Monday ordered the closure of the school the security breach in Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council.

He also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

Obi, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said the development, among others, was a manifestation of bad governance.

He charged the federal government to take proactive measures to address the security crises ravaging the country.

He wrote: “The proposed closure of some schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is not only worrisome but depressing.

“As a firm believer in the transformative role of education, I am saddened by how education in Nigeria has continued to be stifled by insecurity, avoidable industrial action of unions and poor funding, all arising from poor governance.

“The affected students of these colleges, when added to the millions of students already languishing at home due to ASUU Strike and the 18.5 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all add to the painful burden that slows the nation down on its journey to development.

“While I understand this decision by the government as a measure of keeping our students safe, I reiterate that insecurity can be fought permanently by lifting people out of poverty, through support for small businesses and the creation of jobs, adequately employing more training and equipping our security personnel.

“The government, in keeping to its duties of protecting the lives of citizens, must be proactive in its actions. I urge the government to do all within its power to arrest the high level of insecurity in the nation, to enable our students safely return to schools, and for our nation to return to the part of progress.”

