Ohakim narrates attack on convoy, says bulletproof car saved him, his children

The former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, on Tuesday, confirmed attacks on his convoy by gunmen, leading to the death of four police officers, on Monday.

Ohakim, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, said it was his bulletproof car that saved him and his two children.

Ohakim was attacked by gunmen in a place called Umualumaku while driving between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano Local Government Areas of Imo state.

Narrating his ordeals, the former governor said the dastardly incident was beyond IPOB agitations, alluding to the proliferation of professional criminals in the region.

He said: “We were driving between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano. These people blocked us at a place called Umualumaku. They attacked us from behind and were firing at our vehicles consistently. I thought I was a dead man and I was with two of my children – my son and daughter.

“What saved me was the bulletproof vehicle. That I am alive today is by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle. “But unfortunately for me they killed four of our boys, including the driver. Yes, we lost four of the boys and I am devastated. How can that be? What crime did they commit?

Read also:Gunmen reportedly attack ex-gov Ohakim’s convoy, kill 4 police officers in Imo

“They pursued us and continued firing at our tyres. Luckily, the vehicle has what is called run-flat tyres on which you can continue driving even after a puncture. So, even when they shot at the tyres hoping to immobilise us, the vehicle continued moving. If they were ordinary tyres and the vehicle had stopped, they would have cornered and finished us.

“But the tyres held on until we got back home. We drove for about 20 minutes before we got home. That was the saving grace.

“This goes beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), I must say. These are professionals, well-trained criminals. They are not ordinary people. They were driving a blue colour BMW 5-series car, brand new. They came to kill me.”

“I don’t know what this is all about. It is becoming terrible. Won’t people come home again? Are we going to stay in Owerri and Abuja permanently without coming back to our communities?”

Imo and other states in the southeast had come under systemic attacks by criminals in the last few years.

This development had led to the death of several people, including a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak and Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now