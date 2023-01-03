2023 POLLS: Crack in the Miyetti Allah leadership over endorsement of Tinubu

The silent ‘war’ of supremacy between two leading Fulani groups, the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Development Association and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore led by Bello Bodejo has taken a new dimension of accusation and counter accusation.

The Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Development Association has described the Bello Badejo led Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as ‘notoriously seasonal endorsements group’ parading itself as a pastoralist association.

The association stated in a statement that, “The attention of Fulani Ethnic Nationality in Nigeria is drawn to a phantom endorsement of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore; a notoriously seasoned endorsements groups parading itself as a pastoralist association.”

The statement by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Development Association made available to the press in Bauchi Monday, contained that the “so-called Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association

lacks the locus standi in parading itself as the mouthpiece of the pastoralists and the Fulani ethnic nationality as a whole”.

Signed by Alhaji Sani Ahmed and Malam Aliyu Jibrin Isa for the concerned Fulani Ethnic Nationality, the association explained that there was no consultation with any pastoralists association in the country by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, thus their solo endorsement was done without the approval nor consent of any pastoralist organization in Nigeria.

According to the statement, “We have 27 registered pastoralists association in the country and none was consulted before the purported endorsement. It therefore stands null and void as far as we are concerned.”

“We are calling on APC and its Presidential Candidate to be wary of such handbag organizations. History is there to serve as a guide for any informed decision,” it cautioned.

It could be recalled that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in Nasarawa state over the weekend reportedly endorsed the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, claiming to be a national endorsement by the organization.

The concerned Fulani Ethnic Nationality explained that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore endorsement of former President Goodluck Jonathan before the 2015 election should serve as a pointer to its lack of support anywhere outside their comfort zone in one senatorial district of Nasarawa state.

Read also:Miyetti Allah accuses Buhari of abandoning herders after re-election

“It is instructive to note that former President Jonathan lost even in the comfort zone of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in 2015 despite their endorsement of him and his inauguration as their patron”, the statement recalled.

They stated that the APC and its Presidential candidate should be wary of such staccato of endorsement which is the usual brouhaha with no substance to add any value to the political fortunes of the APC and its candidates.

The Concerned Fulani Nationality stated that it was currently compiling a compendium of its challenges to confront all the presidential candidates with a view of finding which one was going to address its concerns, and endorse the one that was willing to solve its challenges.

The association said Kautal Hore had breached trust, pointing out that they “have personalities steering the affairs of Fulani ethnic nationality like former Governor Isa Yuguda of Tabbital Pulaaku International, National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria – MACBAN, Baba Usman Ngelzarma, who are in better position to make such pronouncement on behalf of its tribe than Bello Bodejo”.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now