Gunmen reportedly attack ex-gov Ohakim’s convoy, kill 4 police officers in Imo
Gunmen reportedly attacked the convoy of former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, and killed some of his security aides on Monday evening.
Sources told journalists the former governor was returning from a trip with his children when the convoy was waylaid by the hoodlums at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.
Although Ohakim escaped unscathed, four policemen attached to his security team were killed in the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill Pawpaw's brother in Imo
Imo and other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals in the last two years.
Several people including a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, and Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, had been killed by criminals in the region.
