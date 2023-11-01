PDP governors convene meeting to reconcile Wike, Fubara

Former Rivers State Governor and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike will meet with governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) later today.

Also expected at the meeting is Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

There was unrest in the state on Monday as supporters of Fubara, rushed to the assembly building to protest the plot, after the actions of 24 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the governor.

Read Also: PDP governors meet, welcome Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis

In a statement released following the group’s meeting on Tuesday at the Oyo State Lodge in Abuja, the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, praised President Bola Tinubu for his involvement in resolving the political issue.

The forum announced on Wednesday that the decision to visit Wike was made during its meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement released by its Director-General, Cyril Maduabum.

Maduabum explained that the visit was for reconciliation and mediation purposes.

The statement reads in part ” The Chairman of the Forum, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, hereby requests member Governors to converge at his residence, No 1 Miriam Aloma Muktar Street, Asokoro, opposite Rivers State Governors Lodge at 10.45 am to accompany him for the visit.”

The visit is slated to hold in the FCT Minister’s office, by 11am.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now