PDP reconciliation committee meets Jonathan in Abuja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategy Committee on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja home.

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

Saraki, who is the chairman of the committee, said the meeting was aimed at resolving the party’s challenges.

He also posted a video showing the ex-President exchanging pleasantries with the PDP committee members on the microblogging platform.

The ex-Senate President wrote: “As part of our efforts to listen to the concerns of key stakeholders across our great party, this afternoon, the @OfficialPDPNig Reconciliation & Strategy Committee is meeting with our immediate past President, H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (@GEJonathan).”

READ ALSO: Probe ‘atrocities, crimes against humanity’ under tenure of ex-service chiefs, PDP urges ICC

The committee was put in place by PDP national leadership to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Jonathan, who left office in 2015, has been the centre of attraction lately with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee visiting the ex-President last year in what has been interpreted by Nigerians as a subtle move by the committee to lure him to the ruling party ahead of 2023 election.

Join the conversation

Opinions