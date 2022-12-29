PDP shaken by G5 meeting with Tinubu in London, may apply sanctions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been thrown into panic mode and had expressed anger, following a meeting of five of its aggrieved governors known as the G5 with the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, on Tuesday.

The five PDP governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterparts, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu had reportedly met with Tinubu and had a marathon meeting with the APC candidate.

The G5 members who have vowed never to support the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had promised to announce their preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

At the UK meeting, it was alleged that Tinubu had lobbied the five governors to endorse him and put their weight behind him going into next year’s elections.

But in reacting to the purported meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Wednesday, said the party would resolve to sanctions on the erring governors and “apply relevant provisions of its constitution if the need arise.”

“The PDP is a party of constitution, rules and procedures. We don’t react to speculations,” Ologunagba said.

“In taking decisions, we look at our party constitution in relation to issues. Whatever happens, it is the constitution that will guide the action we will take.

“These governors are conversant with the PDP constitution having sworn to uphold it. If they take that action of endorsing a rival presidential candidate, we will take a decision in line with the provisions of the constitution.

“They have contributed to the success of the party and they have also benefited immensely from the party. They should know that the provisions of the constitution are applicable to every member of the party.

“Reconciliation is not 100m dash but a marathon. We hope they will realize this and embrace the party for good,” the PDP said.

