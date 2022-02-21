Presidency cautions Nigerians against politicising electoral bill

The Presidency on Monday warned Nigerians clamouring for signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari against politicising the matter.

The National Assembly forwarded the reworked electoral bill to the President on January 31.

Several individuals and groups including the civil liberty organisations had demanded the signing of the document by President Buhari in the interest of the nation’s democracy.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who reacted to the increasing clamour for the signing of the electoral bill, said the agitations were unnecessary.

He cautioned the groups behind the agitations against pollicising the matter.

The statement read: “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

READ ALSO: CSOs threaten showdown with Buhari over refusal to sign electoral act amendment bill

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now