Qatari govt invites Nigerians to apply for jobs in Gulf State

Qatar on Friday invited Nigerians to take advantage of several opportunities in all fields including oil and gas ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated to begin in the Middle East nation in November.

The quadrennial soccer showpiece will take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria, Mr. Ahmad Al-Horr, stated this when he visited the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in Abuja.

He said the Qatari government was interested in collaboration with its Nigerian counterpart on the migration of workers due largely to the limited number of Nigerians working in the Gulf State.

The embassy official stressed that the country cared about workers’ protection for engineers, doctors and other professionals.

Al-Horr said: “We are processing the bilateral agreement between the Government of Nigeria and the Government of Qatar on the regulation of employment of Nigerian migrant workers in the State of Qatar.

“We need a relationship with the labour ministry because the number of Nigerian workers in Qatar is limited. We want more Nigerian workers in our country.”

He added that Qatar was ready to host the premier soccer tournament, the first in the Arab world.

He also invited the minister to the World Cup.

In his remark, Ngige said the ministry was looking forward to the formalisation of the bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Qatar on labour migration.

He said the large number of unemployed people in Africa falls between the ages of 17 and 35 who constitute 60 per cent of the population.

The minister noted that the youth constitute about 60 percent of the population with an unemployment ratio of about 34 per cent.

Ngige said: “If you include underemployment, you will be talking about close to 40 percent, which is also very alarming.

“That is why we are looking forward as a country towards formalising labour migration agreement with you.

“Your country has been identified as one of the destinations for people who are looking for work.

“You have even reiterated here that the Nigerian component of foreign workers in your place is limited.”

