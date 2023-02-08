RIVERS: Atiku Campaign rejects Wike’s offer of stadium, tags it ‘Greek gift’

The seemingly forced gesture from Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council in the state has been rejected and described as ‘Greek gift’.

Governor Wike had revoked his earlier approval of Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, for PDP presidential rally in the state.

However, the governor on Tuesday made a U-turn while speaking at the PDP governorship campaign rally at Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Leloonu Nwibubasa, said the Atiku campaign was no longer interested in the facility.

Nwibubasa berated the hovernor for rescinding his decision in the first place.

He said: “We learnt that yesterday he (Wike) announced that the stadium has been restored and that he has rescinded his decision.

Read also:Police arraigns Atiku supporters for wrongful assembly in Rivers

“But let me state this very clearly, the Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku is no longer interested in Governor Wike’s greek gift.

“The said stadium that he revoked for reasons that he gave based on intelligence. May I ask, has he reversed those intelligence report?”

Wike and four other PDP Governors— Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde— had fallen out with the leadership of the party as a result of the refusal of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign his position for a southern member.

They had boycotted the presidential campaign activities and resolved to announce their preferred presidential candidate before the polls.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now