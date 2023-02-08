Journalist turned union leader, Ajaero, emerges new NLC national president

History was made on Wednesday when the former Assistant News Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Joe Ajaero, emerged as the new National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), unopposed.

Until his emergence as the NLC President, Ajaero was the Deputy National President of the labour union, and takes over from Ayuba Wabba at the 13th National Delegates’ Conference in Abuja.

Ajaero who dumped journalism to become a unionist, was also the Secretary General of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees.

The Delegates’ Conference, which began on Tuesday, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, also saw the election of new national officers for the union who will be in office for an initial four-year period.

The Owerri, Imo State born Ajaero, prior to joining the labour union, was a Research Officer at the One Mechanised Infantry Division Nigerian Army Kaduna between 1990 and 1991. He was Senior Reporter/Correspondent, before rising to the position of Assistant News Editor at Vanguard Newspapers.

