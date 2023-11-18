Sam Altman breaks silence on OpenAI sack

Sam Altman, the embattled sacked CEO of OpenAI, has finally broken his silence since his dismissal by the company’s management.

The former CEO took to social media on Saturday to express gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the AI company.

The statement read: “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

The ChatGPT’s parent company had fired Sam Altman on Friday, citing lack of confidence in his leadership of the company.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the announcement said.

Meanwhile, Alex Cohen, another staff who work under Altman has also been dismissed by the board.

Reacting to his dismissal on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cohen revealed that his boss dismissal would push companies using OpenAI’s products to seek alternatives.

Pitching to the public to refer him to new roles in the industry, Cohen revealed that during his stint with OpenAI, he handled the company’s presentations.

In an updated post, Cohen announced securing a new job as lead AI researcher at roofer, a drone and AI specialist company.

