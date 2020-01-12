See the Nigerian victim of the Ukrainian plane shot down by Iran

Latest Metro

January 12, 2020
A Nigerian man has been identified as one of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 which was shot and crashed in Iran on Wednesday

Dauda Onoruoiza was among the 176 passengers when a missile from the iranian forces hit the airplane

The missile destroyed the Boeing 737-800 aircraft few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The Kogi State-born Onoruoiza, until his death, worked with Boeing on a three-month training in Ukraine and was attached to the Boeing 737-800 to fly with, and study the mechanical noise of the aircraft and report back to the company because the said plane was scheduled for maintenance on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Ukraine.

Iran admitted Saturday that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet, blaming human error and “US adventurism.”

