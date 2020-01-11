Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane, killing 176 people ‘by mistake’

The Iranian authorities have admitted that they shot down a civilian plane that claimed the lives of all 176 people on board, blaming human error.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that “human error” led to the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 disaster which claimed no fewer than 176 lives.

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

The Iranian military earlier said the plane was accidentally shot down shortly after takeoff over Tehran on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Video showing moment Ukraine plane was hit by ‘missile’ over Iran surfaces

The plane crash came after Iran launched strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops. Those strikes were retaliation after the US killed a top Iranian general last week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the investigation of Iran’s Armed Forces has concluded that missiles fired “due to human error” caused the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane (and) death of 176 innocent people. Investigations continue to identify (and) prosecute this great tragedy (and) unforgivable mistake,” Rouhani said on his official Twitter account.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions