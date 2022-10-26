SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to CBN’s plan to redesign Naira notes

Nigerians took to social media on Tuesday to air their opinions on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the current Naira notes.

The apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during a special press briefing in Abuja.

The decision of the Central Bank will take effect from Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The fresh development has been described by many as unnecessary given the various economic challenges the country has plunged into.

Reacting to this, Emefiele said that the new development would help to curb counterfeit notes, as well as hamper ramson payment to terrorists and kidnappers.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Meghan Markle’s claim of being 43% Nigerian

See how Nigerians are reacting:

CBN doesn't need to redesign N200, N500 & N1,000 notes, that's a misplaced priority. Naira is literally w¤rthless at this point, the CBN should be looking for how to increase its value, not redesign the notes. This present govt keeps fai!ing Nigerians but some people d¤n't learn. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 26, 2022

Is this our priority now? CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes. New designs will be available from 15 December 2022, old notes will no longer be accepted after 31 January 2023. — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) October 26, 2022

In the face of flood threatening some parts of the country and in a time of inflation, CBN is set to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes. pic.twitter.com/tO9eOB27Lj — Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe (@connectwithtola) October 26, 2022

CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

My question is could this added value to naira mad people every where in nigeria pic.twitter.com/BsbcDqTQOY — Aminullah (@Aminu_atomCFC) October 26, 2022

As the @cenbank are looking at redesigning the ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1,000 notes, don't just join the train of people who will just complain. Please kindly ensure you are REDESIGNING YOURSELF for the infinite opportunity within your sphere.#buildersplatform #ABetterNigeria — Henderson Brown (@HendersonTbrown) October 26, 2022

Maybe when CBN redesign our currencies, we go fit dey call 30k salary “handsomely paid” cos the money fine 🙏🏾 — 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐤.🌴 (@TheMahleek) October 26, 2022

The worst CBN Governor in Nigerian history will end up being the longest serving CBN Governor we've ever heard. Can only happen under Buhari's administration, a legacy that Tinubu promises to continue. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 26, 2022

If it’s not misplaced priority I see no reason why CBN wants to redesign N200, N500 and N1000 notes as if it’ll reduce foreign exchange . — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) October 26, 2022

CBN says there’s significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 80 percent of currency in circulation are outside the vaults of commercial banks. Check press statement by CBN Gov on the issuance of new Naira notes👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/liuZaICirE — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) October 26, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now