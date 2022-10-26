Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to CBN’s plan to redesign Naira notes

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nigerians took to social media on Tuesday to air their opinions on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the current Naira notes.

The apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during a special press briefing in Abuja.

The decision of the Central Bank will take effect from Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The fresh development has been described by many as unnecessary given the various economic challenges the country has plunged into.

Reacting to this, Emefiele said that the new development would help to curb counterfeit notes, as well as hamper ramson payment to terrorists and kidnappers.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

