Soludo stops imposition of levies on hawkers, vulcanizers in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Wednesday stopped the imposition of market levies on hawkers, vulcanizers, cart pushers, and others in the state.

The governor had on June 1 directed the state’s Inland Revenue Service and other agencies to capture artisans, cart pushers, minibus drivers, and others in the state’s tax bracket.

He gave the directive during the second phase of the open bidding for revenue concessions at the Government House in Awka, the state capital.

The governor warned market unions against harassment of traders, artisans, cart pushers, and others in the state.

He said: “Wheelbarrow pushers must not pay any fee in the state. Vulcanizers operating along the road should also cease paying any fee to anyone. Hawkers shouldn’t pay any fees. These poor people should stop being harassed.

“This message is for the market unions. If they are found with any evidence, that union will be dissolved with immediate effect. We want to build a society where the poor feel empowered and where the rich can get more resources to create wealth and employment.”

