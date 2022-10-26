News
Absence of witness stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged money laundering
The absence of a prosecution witness stalled the trial of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) first arraigned the former minister on a five-count charge of money laundering and criminal breach of trust in 2016.
The commission alleged that he received N26 million from the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki (retd), and used it for a media campaign, contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering Act.
Fani-Kayode pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety in like sum.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode scales money laundering charges
When the matter was called on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Farouk Abdullah, told the court that the business of the day was the continuation of the third prosecution witness’s cross-examination by the defence team.
Abdullah, however, added that the cross-examination would not take place because the witness was indisposed.
He said: “My lord, on the last adjourned date, the matter was adjourned for the cross-examination of PW3, Mr. Goji, but he suddenly took ill and has been admitted to the hospital.
“I tried to reach out to my colleague on the other side but was told that he had left the law firm.
“I sincerely apologise to the court and to the defence and given this fact, I humbly apply that the matter be adjourned to a date convenient for the court and the defence.”
Justice John Tsoho adjourned the matter till December 7 for the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.
