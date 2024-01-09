Supreme Court reserves judgment in Delta guber appeal

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved judgment on the appeals by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Social Democratic Party, and Labour Party and their candidates in the Delta State governorship election.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the court of appeal in Lagos had affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the governor of Delta state, dismissing the pwtitions by the governorship candidates and their parties.

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Party, who scored 240,229.

Ken Pela of the LP came third with 48,027 votes, while Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Grand Alliance came fourth with 11,021 votes.

