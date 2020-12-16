Suspected gang leader arrested for murder of ACP

A suspected gang leader in Calabar, Cross River State, Kingsley Utomobong, has been arrested for the alleged murder of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbe Edum, who was hacked to death on December 2, at 8 Miles area, along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in the municipal.

Utomobong, according to sources, had been untouchable because of his closeness to top politicians in the state.

A police source who did not want his name mentioned said the late Edum’s belongings were reportedly found with Utomobong and other suspects at the time of their arrest.

According to the police source, Utomobong who is well known to law enforcement agencies in the state, was also alleged to be responsible for the killing of one Ebenezer Ika in April 2018.

“The arrest of Kingsley Utomobong is a great feat for the police in Cross River State because getting to arrest him has been a herculean task because of his closeness to some top party bigwigs in the state,” the police source said.

Continuing, the top police officer said:

The source further stated that the killers of the late police officer did not know he was a policeman and the Deputy Governor’s nephew.

READ ALSO: Seven suspected criminals escape from police custody in Cross River

“The ACP travelled by road to Calabar and made friends with one lawyer on the bus. Nobody knew he was a police officer until they reached Calabar and the bus broke down at 8 Miles by the highway.

“He then called his wife and gave her his location to come and pick him. I don’t know why he left where the other passengers were or why his weapon as a policeman was not handy when he moved from where everyone was standing.

“He strolled forward with his lawyer friend and that was how the killers waylaid them. They were both asked to hand over their bags. The lawyer complied, but the ACP refused and held on to his bag. They then hacked his wrist, probably to get him to release the bag. He bled to death.

“When his wife arrived and saw him bleeding, she panicked and drove into a gutter in shock. It was after he died that the information was released that his mother is the Deputy Governor’s younger sister.

“This guy has been an untouchable terrorist until he inadvertently hit close to home. You see how the government can work when it affects them?”

Join the conversation

Opinions