Tears can’t stop me from doing the right thing, Wike reacts to viral video of crying workers

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reacted to a trending video of the staff of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO) crying over the sack of their Managing Director, Najeeb Abdulsalam.

According to the minister, he was not moved by the display, vowing that neither sentiment nor emotion would stand in his way of doing the right thing.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Abdulsalam, was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies of the FCT Administration that were sacked by the minister on Wednesday.

Speaking further, Wike said he would do the right thing for the interest of residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large.

“That is why when I watch people on video, crying that somebody has been removed and that he has been doing well, but the question is, if you have been doing well, where are the buses?

“No sentiment, no emotions will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing for the interest of the people. If you like, carry 20 people, put video and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothers us is the reality on ground,” he said.

The Minister, however, advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and would want to have a total change.

“You are not a civil servant where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement.

“Even as a minister, I can be relieved of my position now. You don’t need to cry; some other people will come and all we pray for is, let us get the best,” Wike said.

