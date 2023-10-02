Kano to pay girls N20,000 to encourage school enrollment

The Kano State Government has said it will pay a stipend of N20,000 to schoolgirls in the state in a bid to encourage enrollment of girls into schools in the state.

The state governor, Abba Yusuf made the announcement on Sunday in his Independence Day speech at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano, adding that over 45,000 schoolgirls would benefit from the pilot scheme.

He said: “To support girl-child education and encourage parents to send their daughters to school, we are issuing a stipend of N20,000 to over 45,000 girl-child as a pilot scheme to support them to continue schooling. We are also re-introducing the girl-child school buses to transport them to and from schools”

According to Governor Yusuf, his administration would establish more primary and secondary schools across the 44 local government areas of the state in an effort to mop up all out-of-school children roaming the streets.

“Schools are being renovated in batches; we are providing free uniforms, school bags, and shoes at the pilot stage, and we are providing free exercise books and textbooks to primary and Junior Secondary School pupils. And arrangements have reached an advanced stage in providing one free meal (per day) to primary school pupils, the governor added.

He further stated that his administration would also be sponsoring 1001 first-class graduates to study for Master’s degrees at universities abroad.

