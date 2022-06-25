TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Talebeyah, Hadrian, AfricaTech Awards, Breega, MyPayJobs, Thepeer, Synapse Analytics, Healthtracka. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Three African startups, during the week, was announced winners in different categories of VivaTech’s maiden edition of AfricaTech Awards.

Also, Nigeria-based talent solution startup, MyPayJobs, launched venture to connect indigenous talents to jobs online.

Let’s get into details.

An Egyptian Fintech firm, during the week, announced acquiring a B2B e-commerce platform, Talebeyah to boost its digital ecosystem.

MNT-Halan CEO, Mounir Nakhla, who confirmed the development in a statement noted that the acquisition will allow Talebeyah scale across the country.

What you should know: The digital platform provides small retailers access to an extensive range of products, clear visibility on pricing, and a highly reliable quality of service to help them manage their businesses.

On fund raiser, an Amsterdam-based cybersecurity startup, Hadrian, secured a €10.5 million (USD 11,073,615) seed round.

According to the startup, the raiser was led by HV Capital to boost infrastructural development.

What you should know: The latest seed round funding saw participation from Picus Capital, Slimmer AI and angels including Adriaan Mol, Koen Köppen and Niklas Hellman.

Three African startups was announced winners in different categories of VivaTech’s maiden edition of AfricaTech Awards.

The organising body, VivaTech, disclosed this on Thursday in a media statement to publicise the winners.

What you should know: The initiative was supported by Proparco and sponsored by Cassava Technologies, New Energy Nexus, Orange, and Deloitte Africa.

Another major story we tracked is Paris-based VC, Breega, who closed a €250 million venture fund with the aim of financing at least 20 companies.

Ben Marrel, Co-founder and CEO at Breega, on Thursday, confirmed the development in a statement.

What you should know: The startup’s investors include institutional players EIF (European Investment Fund) Bpifrance, Group Crédit Agricole, Amundi, LCL, Isomer Capital and a host of other European entrepreneurs.

On product launch, Nigeria-based talent solution startup, MyPayJobs, launched venture to connect indigenous talents to jobs online.

Read also:Lagos-based home lab testing startup, Healthtracka, closes $1.5m seed funding

The Co-founder and CEO, Samuel Okechukwu Mathew, on Wednesday, confirmed the development in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria.

What you should know: MyPayJobs, which is based in Port Harcourt, is a digital marketplace that seeks to connect buyers and sellers of digital products and services.

Also, during the week, an African tech infrastructure startup, Thepeer, announced securing a $2.1m seed round led by the Raba Partnership.

The founder and chief executive officer, Chike Ononye, disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the seed round saw participation from Rali_cap Ventures, Timon Capital, BYLD Ventures, Musha Ventures, Sunu fund, Uncovered Fund, Chipper Cash and Stitch.

What you should know: The drive of the startup looks to ease wallet payments for customers in Africa.

At home in Nigeria, a Lagos-based home lab testing startup, Healthtracka, closed a $1.5 million seed funding to accelerate technology, and infrastructural development.

The latest raiser was confirmed by founder and CEO, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, on Tuesday.

What you should know: Healthtracka offers individuals an opportunity to book their lab tests online, while their samples are collected at home, with their results sent via email within 48 hours.

Still at home, another Nigerian edtech startup, Kibo, secured a $2 million seed funding led by Neo to expand the platform’s program.

The funding round saw participation from Future Africa, Pledges, Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, Transcend Network and several angel investors.

What you should know: The funding brings the total capital raised to $2.4 million.

On GADGET REVIEW, we published an exclusive on the new Vivo X80 Pro, which sells for the price of iPhone 11 Pro. We asked if it could perform as much. Find excerpt below:

“In May, Vivo announced a partnership with FIFA as the official sponsor and smartphone of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Through the deal, the smartphone company, which initially focused on the Chinese market, sought to leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022, to run promotions registering its brand with football fans globally.”

What you should know: The partnership is a follow up on its 2018 sponsorship deal with FIFA, going on to make a brand statement of commitment and consistency in its desire to position itself as a major smartphone company ready to lock horns with other popular brands such as Apple and Samsung.

