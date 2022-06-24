Egypt’s MNT-Halan acquires B2B e-commerce platform, Talabeyah. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt’s MNT-Halan acquires B2B e-commerce platform, Talabeyah

An Egyptian Fintech firm has on Friday announced acquiring a B2B e-commerce platform, Talebeyah to boost its digital ecosystem.

MNT-Halan CEO, Mounir Nakhla, who confirmed the development in a statement noted that the acquisition will allow Talebeyah scale across the country.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the digital platform provides small retailers access to an extensive range of products, clear visibility on pricing, and a highly reliable quality of service to help them manage their businesses.

Talabeyah was founded by Karim Nassef, Amr Abbas, and Khaled Hussein in 2020.

On the deal, Mounir did not disclose the terms of the transaction but described it as a strategic build up.

He said: “The acquisition of Talabeyah is another step in our strategy of building a comprehensive digital ecosystem and is a perfect fit for our two companies.

“Talabeyah has developed an elaborate online catalogue, signed contracts with the largest FMCG suppliers, and demonstrated solid execution of its operations.

“MNT-Halan will enable Talabeyah to scale nationwide by providing access to hundreds of thousands of merchants and retailers, financing their customers’ purchases and backing the firm with our 120 tech engineers.”

Tech Trivia: Medtech is a subset of which technology category?

A. Edtech

B. Fintech

C. Biotech

D. Nanotech

Answer: see end of post

2. Amsterdam-based, cybersecurity startup, Hadrian, secures €10.5m

An Amsterdam-based cybersecurity startup, Hadrian, has announced securing a €10.5 million (USD 11,073,615) seed round.

According to the startup, the raiser was led by HV Capital to boost infrastructural development.

Rogier Fischer, CEO at Hadrian, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, stating that the latest seed round funding saw participation from Picus Capital, Slimmer AI and angels including Adriaan Mol, Koen Köppen and Niklas Hellman.

According to Fischer, the company is ‘hacker-led’ and offers a SaaS platform which simulates an attack.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Maurice Clin, Olivier Beg, Rogier Fischer, and Tijl van Vliet founded Hadrian in 2021.

The digital security startup scans the clients infrastructure to look for weaknesses from the outside-in to create insights on digital threats and attack vectors.

Further commenting on the development, Fischer said: “Hadrian understands that CISOs and their teams can’t be expected to attend to every potential threat across the attack surface.

“Our autonomous technology identifies real threats and prioritizes where action is needed, connecting urgent tasks to existing workflow tools and processes so that the important stuff gets handled first.”

Trivia Answer: Biotech

Biotech, or “biotechnology,” is technology based on biology, the study of living organisms.

It covers all technologies related to biological systems, including humans, animals, and the environment.

The primary goal of biotechnology is to improve the health of people and the planet.

By Kayode Hamsat

