Three police operatives to face disciplinary action for demanding ‘tinted glass permit’

Three police officers from the Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, are set to face disciplinary action for alleged professional misconduct.

This development follows a viral video capturing them demanding a “tinted glass permit” from a motorist, highlighting an issue surrounding an abolished regulation and raising concerns about police procedures.

According to a statement released Wednesday by Zonal Public Relations Officer SP. Tunni Ayuba, the officers in question are undergoing an internal investigation and will be held accountable for their actions.

She identified the errant officers as ASP Kenedy Ereoah, Insp. Ademiluyi Adekunle and Insp. Ayo Gbenga.

Ayuba said that the men were not kidnappers, but officers attached to the Zone 2 Command.

“The attention of the Police in Zone 2 Command was drawn to a viral video posted by ‘X’ user with the handle @EmmCee_RNB on Jan. 25, where three men claiming to be police officers attached to the command demanded a tinted glass permit from a motorist.

Read Also: Tinubu rejects blanket stereotyping of Nigerians as corrupt

“The tweet was responded to, while investigation into the identities of the officers commenced.

“The trio are all attached to the Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

“Contrary to the claim that they are kidnappers, they were on official duty but acted unprofessionally.

‘The officers defaulted and are presently being tried for flouting the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on tinted glass permit,” she said.

The video, which sparked outrage online, showed the officers questioning the driver about his car’s tinted windows and requesting a “tinted glass permit.”

The requirement for such a permit was officially abolished in 2021. This raises concerns about the officers’ lack of awareness or potential intentional misuse of outdated procedures.

The upcoming disciplinary proceedings against these officers will be closely watched. The outcome will serve as a precedent, sending a clear message about the consequences of misusing authority and the importance of following established regulations.

This case also shines a light on the need for continuous training and awareness campaigns to ensure that police officers are equipped with the latest information and operate within legal boundaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now