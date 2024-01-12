Politics
Tinubu meets with APC governors behind closed doors in Abuja
A cloak of secrecy shrouds President Bola Tinubu’s closed-door meeting with governors elected under his All Progressives Congress (APC) banner, today at the State House Council Chamber.
Though the official agenda remains under wraps, the presence of 15 governors suggests a gathering of significant import.
Read Also: Rivers crisis festers, as Wike’s loyalist, Amadi, resigns as Fubara’s Chief of Staff
Notable attendees included Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Abu Sani Bello (Kebbi), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and the newly affirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.
The absence of an official agenda adds to the intrigue surrounding the meeting. While speculations abound, only time will tell what concrete outcomes emerge from this closed-door session.
However, the presence of key players and the potential topics at hand underscore the significance of this gathering for the APC’s future trajectory and Nigeria’s political landscape.
