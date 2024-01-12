Supreme Court upholds election of Zamfara Gov, Lawal

The Supreme Court has upheld the election victory of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

In its ruling on Friday, the apex court held that Lawal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state secured the majority of lawful votes and was rightly declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO:Gov Lawal signs N426bn 2024 budget in Zamfara

The apex court also vacated the November 16, 2023, judgement of the Appeal Court which declared the governorship election as inconclusive.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court described the verdict of the appellate court as “perverse” and restored the earlier decision of the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed Lawal’s victory.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now