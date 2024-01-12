Politics
Supreme Court upholds election of Zamfara Gov, Lawal
The Supreme Court has upheld the election victory of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.
In its ruling on Friday, the apex court held that Lawal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state secured the majority of lawful votes and was rightly declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO:Gov Lawal signs N426bn 2024 budget in Zamfara
The apex court also vacated the November 16, 2023, judgement of the Appeal Court which declared the governorship election as inconclusive.
In the judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court described the verdict of the appellate court as “perverse” and restored the earlier decision of the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed Lawal’s victory.
