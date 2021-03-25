Zulum reiterates advocacy for power shift to south in 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has restated his call for a power shift to Southern Nigeria in the next administration.

Zulum made this statement on Thursday, March 25, while delivering a lecture on security and economic growth at a book launch by former Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, with the title”Strategic Turnaround”.

He urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to heed his advice and keep to previous agreements made to shift power to the southern part of the country in the next administration.

The Governor also blamed corrupt officials for the degeneration of security across the country, especially the Boko Haram insurgency.

He added that the mistake Nigeria made that has led to the banditry in the country is ignoring poor countries around us.

He claimed that “if Nigeria had emulated some European countries and empowered their poorer neighbours the situation would have been mitigated”.

