US denies offering new work visa to Nigerians, says scammers at work | Ripples Nigeria

US denies offering new work visa to Nigerians, says scammers at work
Following a supposed press release by the United States Embassy, announcing a new work permit for Nigerians between the ages of 40 and 55 years, the United States authorities on Thursday, denied offering a new type of work visa to Nigerians.
The US Mission in Nigeria said the purported press release that circulated was “fake” and was being circulated by “Scammers and fraudsters”.
In a thread on its Twitter handle @USinNigeria, the Mission tweeted, “Fraud Alert! Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!
“If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and https://ustraveldocs.com/ng.”
The mission urged Nigerians seeking visa information to refer only to its official sources.
Ripples Nigeria has reported that the US President, Joe Biden, days after his inauguration, lifted the immigration ban placed on Nigeria by the former US President, Donald Trump.
With the earlier travel restrictions, Nigerians were denied the opportunity of applying for US green cards which gives them an official immigration status in the United States.
The ban Biden ended, blocked entry to most people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and North Korea. It also restricted immigrant visas for people from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, and Eritrea as well as for certain others from Venezuela and Tanzania.
The reversal of the immigration policies was part of Biden’s campaign promises to chart a new course for the nation, however, he signed an executive action ending restrictions on travel and immigration from some predominantly Muslim countries.
The executive action directed the State Department to resume visa processing for those countries and develop a plan to address people affected, such as those who were denied entry to the US.
