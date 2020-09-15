US visa restriction would help ensure credible, transparent elections in Nigeria —Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has stated that the visa restriction imposed by the US on some Nigerian politicians would help the country ensure credible and transparent elections moving forward.

Sani who was reacting to the sanction issued by the spokesperson for the Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, in a series of tweets on Monday commended the visa restriction imposed on the yet-to-be named politicians for rigging the last Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.

According to him, Nigeria’s failure to implement genuine electoral reforms led to foreign sanction.

Sani wrote thus on Twitter: “The US visa restrictions imposed on election riggers will help in the nation’s quest for transparent and credible elections by tackling impunity.

“Failure to implement genuine electoral reforms led us to foreign remedy,” he added.

This came days after Sani described the order issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria to “immediately” commence the use of consultants and doctors of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to provide routine services in hospitals, as absurd and impracticable.

