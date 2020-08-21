106 hostages escape from Boko Haram fighters in North East

The Borno State government said on Friday at least 106 persons had escaped from Boko Haram captivity.

In a statement on its social media handles, the government said troops of the Multinational Joint Taskforce received the hostages after they fled the terrorists’ den.

According to the statement, 94 hostages who are Nigerians had been released to representatives of the state government led by the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, KakaShehu Lawan.

The statement read: “Troops of the MNJTF received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and surrendered. 94 of the hostages were Nigerians, who were handed over to a delegation of Borno State government at a remote location in the Republic of Chad.

“Of the 94 Nigerians, 37 were adult males, 17 adult females, and 40 children. The 106 escapees included Cameroonians and Chadians.”

