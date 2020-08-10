BREAKING… INSECURITY: Buhari in meeting with North East govs, Service Chiefs, IGP

President Muhamamdu Buhari is presently in a meeting with governors from north eastern Nigeria, joined by the Service Chiefs.
Also in attendance are the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and other security chiefs.
The governors were led to the meeting with the president by the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum.
Details of the meeting are still unknown, but it is believed will centre around the growing insecurity situation in that region of the country.
Details shortly…
