Latest Politics Top Stories

BREAKING… INSECURITY: Buhari in meeting with North East govs, Service Chiefs, IGP

August 10, 2020
ASO ROCK WATCH: Is Buhari restructuring Nigeria already? Two other talking points
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhamamdu Buhari is presently in a meeting with governors from north eastern Nigeria, joined by the Service Chiefs.

Also in attendance are the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and other security chiefs.

The governors were led to the meeting with the president by the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, who is also the governor of Borno State.

Details of the meeting are still unknown, but it is believed will centre around the growing insecurity situation in that region of the country.

Details shortly…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!