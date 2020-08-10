‘We are complementary’ – Dessers welcomes strike partnership with Onuachu at Genk

Yet-to-be-capped Super Eagles invitee, Cyriel Dessers believes he can form a viable strike partnership with compatriot Paul Onuachu at Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk.

Dessers, who joined the club fee weeks ago, has made a superb start, scoring goals in the preseason friendlies and netting one on his competitive debut on Sunday.

Onuachu was also on target, as both players were instrumental in Genk’s 2-1 away win against Zulte-Waregem at the Rainbow Stadium.

Trailing 1-0, Onuachu helped Genk to cancel out Olivier Deschacht’s goal in the 73rd minute after he was set up Dessers.

The former Heracles Almelo striker then scored the winner from the spot in the 79th minute to hand Genk the win.

“We are complementary and can play together,” Dessers told voetbalkrant.com of his compatriot.

“He is so strong and sure when the opposition is already tired … We can certainly help each other.

“They (opponents) will have to be good to stop us together. We scored a goal each and take the three points home, that was good.

“This was a good start, although we also realize that it is only the beginning. It must be even better, even stronger.”

On his goal, Dessers added: “The head is off. For my first goal I don’t mind that it is with a penalty kick. I hope that my girlfriend looked and that she saw the heart I made for her.

“I could have scored after that, but first I miss something that I normally don’t miss and then there was a rejected goal.”

