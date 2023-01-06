News
‘2023 election the perfect opportunity to end slavery,’ Nigeria’s only female presidential candidate, Ojei, declares
The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Princess Ojei, has urged Nigerians to vote differently in the February 25 election.
Ojei, who made the call in a statement on Friday, expressed concern over the numerous crises in the country.
She described Nigerians as victims of circumstances, saying the elections should be the perfect opportunity for them to reject slavery.
Ojei, who is the only female presidential candidate in this year’s election, promised to return the country to the path of glory if elected as president next month.
She said: “With the increased demographics of Nigerian women and youths, I stand a better chance of winning the people’s mandate against other candidates.
“As we approach one of the most historic general elections in the annals of Nigerian politics, it is no secret that the demographics of Nigerian women and youths have increased tremendously.
“I am appealing to all Nigerians, who are eligible voters, to obtain their permanent voter cards, especially women and youths, to vote in the Allied People’s Movement.
“I am the only female and one of the youngest contestants running for the office of president in the 2023 Nigeria general elections and a vote for me, is a vote for our future.
“We want a Nigeria that enforces the rule of law, we cannot be slaves in our own country. We can also not be seen as prey or victims of circumstances in our country; pains, tears, and sorrow must not be the norm or order of the day. Abnormalities must never be normal, we want what is right, not what is wrong and we need our indifferences to become our strength.”
