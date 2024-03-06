Accenture moves to acquire Udacity. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Accenture moves to acquire Udacity

A global professional services company, Accenture, through its LearnVantage subsidiary, has unveiled plans to acquire Udacity, a digital education provider specializing in technology courses.

The global lead of Accenture LearnVantage, Kishore Durga, confirmed this move in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday March 6, 2024.

The acquisition seeks to integrate Udacity’s expertise, offering a fusion of proprietary content, expert services, and scalable learning technology within Accenture’s portfolio.

Founded in 2011, Udacity has transformed into a talent transformation platform with focus on career development in AI and technology, and has reached 195 countries where it covers over 21 million registered learners in multiple languages.

The collaboration is envisioned to aid Accenture LearnVantage, by expanding its offerings, providing clients with comprehensive technology learning and training services to address the growing demand for upskilling in cloud, data, and AI amidst digital transformations.

Reports gathered by Ripples Nigeria shows that the completion of the acquisition is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including required antitrust clearances.

Trivia: In audio production, EQ is short for what?

A. Equation

B. Equalizer

C. Equal levels

D. End quotient

Find answer below

2. Buildnow raises $9.4M in seed funding

A proptech company based in Saudi Arabia, Buildnow, has secured $9.4 million in Seed funding, co-led by Raed Ventures and Khwarizmi Ventures.

The round, according to the startup, saw the participation of international venture capitalists and local angel investors, including Abdulla Elyas, co-founder of Careem.

Abdulaziz AlTurki, Managing Partner at Khwarizmi Ventures, confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Established in 2022 by Hisham Al Saleh, Rahat Dewan, and Abdulla Sheikh, Buildnow utilizes its credit management platform and extensive supply chain network to digitally capture various data points.

The funding round, comprising both equity ($6.5 million) and debt ($2.9 million), will facilitate Buildnow’s recruitment of top-tier talent to further enhance its team and propel the company to new levels of success.

Abdulaziz commented: “Buildnow is led by passionate and intelligent founders operating in a vast and fragmented sector. Our seed-stage investment thesis revolves around the belief in bright and ambitious founders combined with a sizable underserved market.

“With their diverse and relevant backgrounds, we are confident that the Buildnow team is well-equipped to seize this opportunity and drive the growth of construction and building materials SMEs.”

3. RemotePass closes $5.5M Series A funding

RemotePass, a human resources and fintech platform, has closed a $5.5 million Series A funding, with 212 VC leading the investment round and participation from investors spanning the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Ali Hikmet Karabey, Managing Director at 212 VC and lead investor, confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday March 6, 2024.

Founded by Kamal Reggad and Karim Nadi, RemotePass claims to offer a solution for companies to manage, pay, and retain remote workers in more than 150 countries.

Initially established as a business travel SaaS platform, RemotePass underwent a strategic shift amid the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on remote workforce management, experiencing notable growth and industry recognition as a result.

Speaking on the development, Kamal Reggad, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotePass, emphasized the platform’s mission to democratize access to global opportunities, empowering individuals to compete in the global job marketplace.

Trivia Answer: Equalizer

An equalizer or “EQ” is a sound engineering tool that adjusts the output of different frequencies. It allows you to cut or boost the levels of specific frequency ranges, providing more granular control of the sound volume. For example, an EQ enables you to amplify low “bass” frequencies while not affecting sounds in the mid or high “treble” range.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now