Access Holdings, International Breweries, others lose N51.7bn to investors’ apathy

The Nigerian capital market slumped in equity valuation by 0.18 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a dip in the market capitalization by N51.78 billion from N28.73 trillion to N28.68 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 95.08 basis points to close at 52,657.88, down from 52,752.96 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 171.10 million shares valued at N2.34 trillion in 3,599 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 139.68 million shares worth N2.02 billion traded by shareholders in 3,549 deals the previous day.

CAP led the gainers’ list with a N1.75kobo rise in share price moving from N17.80kobo to N19.55kobo per share.

NNFM gained N0.60kobo to move from N6.15kobo to N6.75kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value was up by 9.68 percent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s shares traded upward by 9.38 percent to rise from N0.96kobo to N1.05 per share.

READ ALSO: FTN Cocoa leads losers as Nigeria’s stock market falls by 0.16%

Cornerstone gained 9.26 percent to close at N0.59kobo, above its opening price of N0.54kobo per share.

Cutix topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.18kobo to drop from N2.22kobo to N2.04 per share.

International Breweries’ share price dropped by N0.30kobo to end trading at N4.60kobo from N4.90kobo per share.

GlaxoSmith lost N0.30kobo to end trading with N6.50kobo from N6.80kobo per share.

Access Corp’s share price dropped from N9.40kobo to N9 per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Guinness lost N2.70kobo to drop from N72.70kobo to N70 per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 26.64 million shares valued at N145.13 million.

Chams traded 17.78 million shares worth N5.30 million.

First Bank sold 15.13 million shares worth 177.19 million.

Japaul Gold followed with 9.07 million shares valued at N3 million, while GTCO traded 8.68 million shares valued at N211.92 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now