Chellarams tops gainers’ list, FTN Cocoa leads losers’, as stock market falls 0.16%

Trading on Wednesday closed by -0.16 per cent after the market capitalisation of the Nigerian stock exchange settled at N28.65 trillion.

This was below the N28.70 trillion the market capitalisation closed the previous trading day with, indicating N46.73 billion was wiped from the Nigerian bourse value.

It fell on the back of the All-Share Index which slummed to 52,615.51 ASI after losing 85.8 basis points from the 52,701.31 ASI it closed Tuesday with.

Over 217.94 million shares were exchanged in 3,377 deals on Wednesday, valued at N4.47 billion.

It contrasted with Tuesday’s 228.48 million shares exchanged in 3,681 deals, worth N4.44 billion.

Chellarams led the gainers’ list with N0.13kobo rise in share price to move from N1.33kobo to N1.46kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 9.52 per cent to move from N0.63kobo to N0.69kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share value was up by 9.09 per cent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Intenegins share traded upward by 7.89 per cent to rise from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 6.67 per cent to close at N0.32kobo, above its opening price of N0.30kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ table after shedding 6.67 per cent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport share price dropped by 6.45 per cent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Livestock lost 5 per cent to end trading with N1.14kobo from N1.20kobo per share.

Regal Insurance lost 3.57 per cent to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Oando share dropped from N3.99kobo to N3.85kobo per share after losing N0.14kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 94.27 million shares valued at N145.51 million.

Zenith Bank traded 16.91 million shares worth N416.08 million.

GTCO sold 13.16 million shares worth N320.14 million.

Geregu followed with 10.10 million shares valued at N1.35 billion, while Access Corp traded 9.13 million shares valued at N82.20 million.

