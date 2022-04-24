Adebanjo, Clark, others converge in Abuja to chart path to have Igbo president in 2023

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and his counterpart in the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Pa Edwin Clark, as well as leader of the Middle Belt Forum, Pogu Bitrus, will on Monday, converge in Abuja for a pan Nigeria dialogue organized by Nzuko Umunna, a nonpartisan global Igbo Think Tank group, to discuss towards the Igbo Presidency in 2023.

The event tagged ‘Greater Nigeria Conference’ which is scheduled for the International Conference Centre in the federal capital, according to the Igbo Think Tank, “is dedicated towards awakening the best ethnic and political fraternities of Nigerians to appreciate the binding need for accommodation and sacrifice in supporting a Nigerian president from the South East zone ahead of the 2023 elections.”

In a statement on Sunday issued by the media coordinator of the GNC, Collins Steve Ugwu, the Think Tank said:

“The planning are complete, the audience is ready, and more patriotic Nigerians are now selfless in championing the truth, that our country can only get better and faster on the wheels of equality, justice, fairness and deliberate inclusion, to all her citizens, especially the Southeast people of Nigeria.”

The group also noted that apart from the “nationalist patriots” expected in Abuja from all over the country, governors from the South-East region will also play central roles to the big idea of a Nigerian president from the region, with Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, already championing the course.

“It is already heartwarming, and a sign of great awareness what one of them, Governor Hope Uzodinma, of Imo State, recently declared passionately that Ndigbo have cried enough on their marginalization, and Nigerians should grant the region a fair playing ground, come 2023 general elections for the Presidency.

Read also: Okupe advances argument for emergence of Igbo President in 2023

“Amplifying this firm and fair resolve, he again called Nigerians’ attention to history, thus: ‘Most of the patriots who engineered the plan that made the South-West region produce the presidential candidates for the two major political parties in 1999 are still alive and active in Nigerian politics.

“That same underlying love for the country that inspired them to do what they did for the South-West in 1999, should inspire them to do the same for the Southeast in 2023.'”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now