Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Adesanya, who currently holds the UFC Middleweight title, will be fighting this weekend to become just the fifth person to to hold titles in two different weight classes concurrently.

Ahead of the fight against Poland’s Jan Blachowicz in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old, with 20 professional wins and no loss, is targeting to also hold the light heavyweight title.

The Last Stylebender, as he is also called, has two successful title defenses as middleweight champion since October 2020, and is ranked as the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

In an interview with ESPN, Adasanya said: “If I fought a guy that was 300 pounds, I could probably still beat him (Blachowicz).

“But there’s a problem if he grabs me and decides to pin on me.”

He added: “When it’s all said and done, they’ll say that guy Issy, he’s the one. He’s the G.O.A.T.

“I am the canvas.

“I have a lot of artists that put a lot of work into me. I have to consider their feelings as well. When Eugene pitched the idea to me, I was like, ‘Hmm, you make sense.’

“Listen to my coaches, listen to my team and listen to the money. That’s the appeal to me.”

