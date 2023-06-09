Advertising Advantage: How online ads drive social activity business

When it comes to gaining a commercial advantage for any business, they are many sides at play and a range of methods for growing any company or service provider. Before the dawn of television, it was billboards, word of mouth, advertising in print publications. As television became ubiquitous, commercials became one of the main ways to make people aware of a brand and entice their custom. Though all these were valuable ways of gaining an advertising advantage, and still are to a certain degree, the internet changed everything.

In the modern world the online realm is now the place where many companies and service providers will spend advertising budgets. From apps that highlight and promote offers at a supermarket to platforms that will allow punters to enjoy crypto casino slots from the comfort of their own home, and everything in between, the drive to advertise online has changed the way people shop, date, invest, indulge in online gaming and so much more.

Put simply, the internet has created an online world where pastimes can be enjoyed, a realm where social media can be used to break news, make news, and even create global stars on platforms that are seen around the world. But when it comes to crafting the most effective media presence, how does online media truly drive and affect our social activity, and how powerful is this form of media?

Media Mastery: Online Advertising Creating a New Social Landscape

Whether it is directly, indirectly, consciously, or subconsciously, the news and the media likely affects us all in some way or another. Perhaps we hear an advertising jingle that sticks in our head and leads us to a particular brand, or maybe we see online ads pop across our phone screens and click for curiosity. From in your face to more subtle commercials, advertising online is hard to escape and powerful in its usage.

As we saw when Elon Musk bought and took over the running of Twitter, how an online platform operates and the content it facilitates matters. This is particularly true of advertising online. Not only have companies and corporations made online commercials one of their major spaces, but they have also somehow created a new social landscape that has altered social and behavioural patterns. From buying to playing, the media mastery that we continue to witness is both affective and increasing.

If we take online gaming as an example, it is clear to see that socialising has now taken on a virtual aspect that is global. From children playing online games such as Roblox to adults enjoying casino style games on any mobile device or computer, people are interacting online more than ever before. This does not, of course, replace human interaction in person, but it has created a whole new area for companies to advertise, reach audiences, and influence the way people indulge in their social activities’ hobbies, pastimes, and pleasures. As alluded to previously, online ads may not be affective all the time, but the percentage of people that need to heed a call to action or do something directly due to digital marketing exposure, be it paid or organic, can be small to make a big difference.

Companies will pay millions to have their brand and product advertised during the Superbowl, and if a fraction of that global audience use or buy their product or service, it makes millions more than the cost of the commercial. Such is the power of online advertising, that this equation can be said to work in a similar manner. But, ultimately, have online ads on social media and website really changed our social activity choices and how we spend our time and money?

How Online Ads Deliver New Engagement and Grow Business

We all know how powerful the media is when it comes to providing news, shaping the narrative, and developing what we talk about day to day, but with online ads it is all about business and the bottom line. From news stations to sports franchises, online gambling companies to real estate firms and lawyers, online ads are first about engagement, and then about response, the call to action being acted upon, business created and business growth. Unlike traditional adverts on television, for example, online ads are not time dependant, nor reliant upon a particular slot, such is their reach, they can appear anywhere, any platform, at any time.

Perhaps it is this agile advantage that makes online ads so powerful when it comes to driving consumer activity and creating whole new revenue streams for companies. That said, gaining new customers is the first step, which is why the placement, timing, and content of online and digital media-based ads are all so critical. To use the online gaming example again, not only has this created global communities who are fully engaged with both their game of choice and players worldwide, it has actually changed people’s habits, i.e., they game and gamble online rather than having or wanting to go to a physical casino or location.

In the end, gaining an advertising advantage through online ads is not easy, as the competition for consumer attention grows ever more intense. Whoever the winners, losers, established companies and newcomers may be, however, one thing is hard to deny: online ads and the virtual realm created by them has and continues to change the way people socially interact, for better or for worse.

