African-focused company, DMCE partners ChordCash to launch Orin Fund. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. African-focused company, DMCE, partners ChordCash to launch Orin Fund

Digital Music and Commerce Exchange Limited (DMCE) has announced partnership with ChordCash to launch Orin Fund for African Artistes.

The new partnership deal was confirmed in a media release on Monday by Oyinkansola Foza Fawehinmi, President at DMCE.

According to Oyinkansola, the new product launch, Orin Fund, is an e-commerce marketplace holding various forms of financial products for artists across Africa.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that ChordCash is an American company that claims to provide patented technology to help artists get advances on their streaming royalties.

Oyinkansola further expressed her excitement on the new partnership.

She said: “I am excited to be working with several partners in creating unique financial solutions for each market.

“Chordcash has taken an early bet in the market and I am certain of its success.”

DMCE, founded in 2018, has footprints in Ghana, Tanzania, and the USA with Nigeria as the headquarters.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is an example of white box testing?

A. Quality control checks performed on a hardware device

B. Microchip error-checking performed in a clean room

C. Software testing performed by artificial intelligence

D. Application testing performed by the original developer

Answer: see end of post

2. U.K Edu-fintech startup, GoHenry, acquires Pixpay in undisclosed deal

A U.K based kids-focused financial education startup, GoHenry, has on Monday announced the full acquisition of French startup Pixpay to expand its market footprint in Europe.

Read also:Female-led startup, Klasha, secures additional $2.1m seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia

GoHenry CEO Alex Zivoder, confirmed the latest acquisition in a media release as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

GoHenry bills itself as a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits.

The London-based startup, focusing on six to 18-year-old kids, was launched in 2012.

According to the company, GoHenry will not integrate with Pixpay, rather, each company will retain its identity.

“As an established leader in teen banking in France and Spain and a trusted brand, the acquisition of Pixpay made perfect sense to help accelerate growth across Europe, improve our competitive advantage, and cement our global leadership position,” Zivoder said while passing comments on the acquisition.

3. German startup, Kadmos, secures $29.5 million series A funding

A German centralized salary payments platform, Kadmos, has announced securing €29 million ($29.5 million) Series A fund led by Blossom capital.

Cofounder at Kadmos, Sasha Makarovych confirmed on Monday in a press release that the funding saw participation from Addition and Atlantic Labs.

Kadmos is focused on migrants and offers payment solution to disburse salaries to for workforce abroad.

The German startup was founded in 2021 by Justus Schmueser, and Sasha Makarovych.

The app-based startup serves up a mobile app replete with e-wallet that holds workers’ salaries in U.S. dollars or euros, while also allowing them to send money home instantly, with predictable set fees.

Schmueser while commenting on the raiser and intent said:

“We want to make the payment process easier for companies, and at the same time make the process of receiving and spending that money easier for the workers as well.”

Trivia Answer: Application testing performed by the original developer

White box testing is a type of software testing in which the person understands the application design and source code.

Using these insights, the person can run tests that reveal the most likely bugs or performance issues.

Since the original developer is the one who best understands the program, he or she is best-suited to perform white box testing.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now