Tech
Nigeria’s Techrity to host crypto-focused event in Africa. 2 other stories and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today
1. Nigeria’s Techrity to host crypto-focused event in Africa
Nigerian non-profit social enterprise, Techrity, has announced plans to host a crypto-focused event in Africa.
The social enterprise disclosed this on Monday in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria.
According to the Port Harcourt-based organisation, the hosting, which is slated for Saturday, July 16th, 2022, comes in collaboration with African Blockchain Center for Developers (ABCD) and the RSK (Rootstock) community.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the event will be the first RSK Nigeria Meetup with an aim to bring together everyone across Nigeria interested in web3 and the blockchain industry.
Commenting on the speakers and others resource persons for the occasion, the press release revealed that it is expected that keynote speakers at the event will focus on decentralized finance and how blockchain technology can be utilized for social impact and financial inclusion.
Tech Trivia: Which audio file format provides the highest compression ratio?
A. AIFF
B. FLAC
C. MP3
D. WAV
Answer: see end of post
2. Early-stage supply chain startup, Wheelocity, secures $12 million funding
Indian early-stage supply chain startup, Wheelocity, has on Tuesday announced securing $12 million funding.
Selvam VMS, founder and CEO at Wheelocity, confirmed that Lightspeed India Partners led the startup’s Series A funding.
Read also:Egypt’s petcare, e-commerce startup, Vetwork, seals Bridge round. 2 other stories and a trivia
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the funding is a mix of 80 percent equity and 20 percent venture debt.
Wheelocity, an early-stage supply chain startup, handles fresh food supplies for quick commerce platforms in India.
The Bangalore-based startup was founded in 2021 by Selvam VMS.
A partner at Lightspeed, Rahul Taneja, while explaining the reason to invest in Wheelocity said:
“Solving the fresh supply chain in India is a very large problem and in Wheelocity, we saw a mission-driven team, committed to create a meaningful difference for its customers by creating the rails for fresh commerce in the country.”
3. African tech design solutions, Aza Petrosolutions, secures $250K
An Agadir-based design of technology solutions company, Aza Petrosolutions, has announced securing a $250K from Maroc Numeric Fund II to expand its oil distribution network.
Dounia Boumehdi, Managing Director of MITC Capital and fund’s manager, confirmed the latest funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.
The startup’s solutions claims to provide clients with a full monitoring solution, allowing them to eliminate old methods of reconciliation, as well as an automated system for managing refuelling and distribution operations.
The Moroccan startup was founded by Zakaria Azemzi, Fatima Ezzahra Azemzi, and Abdelaziz Elaiachi.
“We are delighted to assist Aza Petrosolutions in its growth. We were drawn in by the team’s quality and complementarity, as well as the ideas they have developed to solve actual digitalization needs in the oil distribution business,” said Dounia while commenting on the investment.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this is Maroc Numeric Fund II’s sixth investment and the management team’s 23rd investment.
Trivia Answer: MP3
Popular audio formats, such as MP3 and M4A use compression algorithms that remove inaudible frequencies and reduce the dynamics of the sound.
Since uncompressed audio files, such as AIFF and WAVE files, take up a lot of disk space, they are often compressed as MP3 or M4A files before they are distributed over the Internet.
These files are typically around one tenth the size of the original audio files and have nearly identical sound quality.
By Kayode Hamsat
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...