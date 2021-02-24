After calling for their removal, Lawan lobbies for posting of ex-service chiefs | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
After calling for their removal, Lawan lobbies for posting of ex-service chiefs
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to effect the transfer of the former service chiefs to neighbouring countries as ambassadors.
Lawan made this submission on Tuesday, February 23, after the plenary which confirmed the ex-service chiefs as ambassadors-designate.
The former service chiefs confirmed are Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (retd), Ekiti; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), Borno; Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), Cross River; Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd), Bauchi; and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Usman (retd), Kano.
Lawan, and the Senate had joined other Nigerians calling for the removal of the former service chiefs in the wake of the worsening security situation in the country.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Lawan advocated for the deployment of the former service chiefs to countries where their experiences as former military officers would be required.
Read also: Lawan gives Senate committees ultimatum to screen new service chiefs, ambassadorial nominees
Lawan said, “Our appeal to the executive is to make sure that we utilise their experiences as military men to the best because we should be able to post them to countries where they can be much more useful in their engagements as ambassadors.
“Without prejudice to what the executive will do, the new ambassadors-designate should be posted to neighbouring countries where we need to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry.
“Because of their experience in the field, they should be able to interact very closely and sufficiently to advise and create the atmosphere for working together, for partnership and cooperation between Nigeria and those countries.”
He pointed out that the Senate resolution for the removal of the former chiefs was not related to Buhari’s request for the red chamber to confirm them as ambassadors-designate.
The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Bulkachuwa, in his presentation, said their appointments were made in line with Section 171(40) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, demanded an explanation for the dismissal of the petitions by the committee, particularly against the backdrop of the Senate’s resolution calling for their removal as service chiefs.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash
American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...